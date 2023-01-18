ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Down 5.5%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 78,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,100,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

ProPetro Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $333.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in ProPetro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ProPetro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

