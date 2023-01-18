Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $4.37 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 387.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Pulmatrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

