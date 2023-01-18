Pundi X (New) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $102.22 million and $15.86 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.41379184 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $18,428,156.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

