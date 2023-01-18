Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Short Interest Up 63.7% in December

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the December 15th total of 199,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th.

Shares of PCYO stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $220.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $168,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,722,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,794,458.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 653.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

