PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 402. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

