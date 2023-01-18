Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Shares Up 0.6%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.60. 46,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 47,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Purple Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Purple Biotech Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Purple Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Purple Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
About Purple Biotech
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer; and NT219, a small molecule that targets insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer.
See Also
