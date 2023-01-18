Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Pyxis Tankers Price Performance
Shares of PXSAP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. 3,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59.
Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
Featured Stories
