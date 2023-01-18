Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

PJT Partners stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

