Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BK. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

