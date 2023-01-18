QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

QUALCOMM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.4 %

QCOM traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.14. The stock had a trading volume of 84,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,454. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,732,224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $198,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 152,810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,194,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

