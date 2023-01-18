QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Oakmont Corp

Oakmont Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 3.6% of Oakmont Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 12,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.89. 98,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,454. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $192.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

