Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $56,014.90

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $56,014.90 and $181,384.43 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010002 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,064.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

