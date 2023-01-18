QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 12.3% Higher This Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $49.67 million and $5.10 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

