Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Shares Down 2.9%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. 93,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 61,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.20 price target on Quarterhill in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.16 million and a P/E ratio of 16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

