Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Short Interest Up 151.8% in December

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, an increase of 151.8% from the December 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Qumu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Qumu Price Performance

Shares of QUMU stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,819. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Qumu had a negative net margin of 58.17% and a negative return on equity of 172.41%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

