Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $67.49 million and $5.70 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.27 or 0.01428062 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006844 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016180 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00033118 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.64 or 0.01769745 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.