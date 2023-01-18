Radix (XRD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $200.48 Million

Radix (XRD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Radix has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market cap of $200.48 million and $378,824.29 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00422360 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,192.60 or 0.29646533 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00776201 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,987,740,466 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

