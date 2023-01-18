Rathbones Group Plc Acquires 3,080 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rathbones Group Plc lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $34,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.38 and a 200 day moving average of $189.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.44 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

