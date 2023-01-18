Rathbones Group Plc Has $44.60 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rathbones Group Plc increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Linde by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after buying an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Linde by 1,351.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 536,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,309,000 after acquiring an additional 499,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.06. The company had a trading volume of 59,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.55. The company has a market capitalization of $161.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

