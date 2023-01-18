Rathbones Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Rathbones Group Plc lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,664 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $18,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 33.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,671,000 after acquiring an additional 792,734 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Yum China by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,508,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,341,000 after acquiring an additional 639,614 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,907,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,906.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 439,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 417,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 48.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 386,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,301. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $60.72.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.