RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Up 3.5 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $231.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.