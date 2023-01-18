Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shell (SHEL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shell (LON: SHEL) recently:

1/17/2023 – Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from GBX 3,200 ($39.05) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83). They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($33.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/9/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,500 ($42.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/9/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,300 ($40.27) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/9/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,987 ($36.45) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/9/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($39.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/9/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,100 ($37.83) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/6/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,650 ($32.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/3/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($39.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/2/2023 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,100 ($37.83) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/26/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,100 ($37.83) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/20/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,100 ($37.83) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/14/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($39.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/13/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,650 ($32.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/6/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,761 ($33.69) to GBX 2,987 ($36.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,950 ($36.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/29/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($39.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shell Stock Down 0.5 %

SHEL traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,407 ($29.37). The company had a trading volume of 15,763,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,639,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,350.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,277.45. Shell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,557 ($31.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.32.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

