Red Wave Investments LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,341 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,199. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $284.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.13 and a 200 day moving average of $282.17. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $360.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

