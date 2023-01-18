Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 7,600 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34.

