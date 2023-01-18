Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Short Interest Update

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RWOD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Redwoods Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.06.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,904,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,720,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.