Regents of The University of California Cuts Stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Regents of The University of California lessened its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,156 shares during the period. RAPT Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Regents of The University of California owned 0.40% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. 1,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,538. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $819.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.30. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,742 shares of company stock valued at $307,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.