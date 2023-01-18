Regents of The University of California Invests $460,000 in GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)

Regents of The University of California bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 198,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

GRNA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 6,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,039. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

GreenLight Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

GRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

