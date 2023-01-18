Regents of The University of California Trims Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Regents of The University of California lowered its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises about 0.3% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Regents of The University of California’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $79,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $37,001,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 701,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 279,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,471. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.44. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.90 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

