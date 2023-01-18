Ren (REN) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Ren (REN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.0716 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $71.58 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

