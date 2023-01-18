renBTC Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,390.85 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $22,182.68 or 1.06648834 BTC on major exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $79.41 million and $4,390.85 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

