Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $149.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.07 and a 200 day moving average of $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

