Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Republic Services by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Republic Services by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Republic Services stock opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

