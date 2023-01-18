Reviewing Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN) & Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A Tilray -89.96% -5.10% -4.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Tilray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Wellness $9.68 million 0.00 -$5.59 million N/A N/A Tilray $628.37 million 3.15 -$476.80 million ($1.05) -3.09

Analyst Recommendations

Diamond Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diamond Wellness and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 2 5 2 0 2.00

Tilray has a consensus target price of $5.08, indicating a potential upside of 56.64%.

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Wellness has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tilray beats Diamond Wellness on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Wellness

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

