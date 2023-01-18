Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.88 and last traded at $85.57. 754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.91.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
