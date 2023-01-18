Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

RBA stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,932,000 after buying an additional 132,767 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,850,000 after buying an additional 217,689 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 70,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 554,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,972,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

