Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.367 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 0.6 %

RBA opened at C$79.97 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$62.02 and a twelve month high of C$94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$75.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$83.46. The stock has a market cap of C$8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.56.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$536.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$488.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.90.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

