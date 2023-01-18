Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.367 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 0.6 %
RBA opened at C$79.97 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$62.02 and a twelve month high of C$94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$75.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$83.46. The stock has a market cap of C$8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.56.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$536.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$488.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.
Featured Stories
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.