Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 1,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60.

ResMed Stock Up 0.3 %

RMD traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.97. 714,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,189. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.65.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after buying an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

