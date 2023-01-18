Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Robert Half International accounts for about 1.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $27,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $636,060,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 19.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 309,060 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Robert Half International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,376,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,553,000 after purchasing an additional 115,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 20.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,168,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,511,000 after acquiring an additional 201,825 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RHI traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.99. 1,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

