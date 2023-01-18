Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 29,873 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $36,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $159.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $206.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

