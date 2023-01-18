Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 35.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 108.17 ($1.32).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 108.54 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.30. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 64.44 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($1.98). The stock has a market cap of £9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,427.00.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East purchased 26,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £24,145.03 ($29,463.12). In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £11,635.26 ($14,198.00). Also, insider Warren East bought 26,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £24,145.03 ($29,463.12). Insiders acquired 70,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,025 in the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

