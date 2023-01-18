HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 750 at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 725 ($8.85) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 625 ($7.63) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.21) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.40) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.52) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 695.50 ($8.49).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 592.28 ($7.23) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 512.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 509.74. The company has a market cap of £118.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,231.67. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 598 ($7.30).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 40,025 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($233,947.22).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

