Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) to Sector Perform

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$36.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCG. Raymond James cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.00.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

TSE HCG traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 216,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,414. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$23.82 and a 1-year high of C$43.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.72.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$118.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.80 million. Research analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 5.0300008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

