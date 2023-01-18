Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$86.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Vertical Research upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.27.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of BBD.B stock traded up C$2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$64.61. 532,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$50.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.81. The company has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$18.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.90.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.