RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXO. UBS Group began coverage on RXO in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

RXO Stock Performance

RXO opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. RXO has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Analysts expect that RXO will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,372,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $2,592,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

