Sageworth Trust Co Has $23.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.1% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $23,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.50. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

