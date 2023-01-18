Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.08.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 82,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,342,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a PE ratio of 530.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $234.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.34.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,761 shares of company stock worth $25,501,334. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.