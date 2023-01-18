SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0269 on Major Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $13,863.72 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00039219 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017949 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000626 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00230845 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03089209 USD and is up 14.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,955.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.