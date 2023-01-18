SALT (SALT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,171.18

SALT (SALT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last week, SALT has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $13,171.18 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00038845 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00018026 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00230656 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03089209 USD and is up 14.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,955.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

