Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.46

Shares of Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 4972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC increased their price target on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Samsonite International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International ( OTCMKTS:SMSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $790.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.00 million. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.15%. Research analysts forecast that Samsonite International S.A. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

