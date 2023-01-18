Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the December 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance
Shares of SRAFF stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Sandfire Resources America has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.18.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandfire Resources America (SRAFF)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.