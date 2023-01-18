Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the December 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance

Shares of SRAFF stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Sandfire Resources America has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

